(Protests continue in Mexico)…It was three days of protests in Mexicali.

Sunday officials say over 100,000 protestors gathered at the Centro Civico to show their displeasure with the Mexican federal Government and increased gas and water prices. There have been no reports of violence at the Mexicali protests, though in some parts of the Country the protests have been violent, even fatal in some areas. The worst action by protestors in Mexicali has been flag burnings. One was the US Flag, the other was a Dallas Cowboy flag burned Sunday. Federal Officials in Mexico have held negotiations in an attempt to present protestors with a solution to the problems they are protesting, but so far nothing has been acceptable.