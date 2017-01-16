Suspect in custody

(Calexico Burglary suspect arrested)….He was arrested at around 1:00 am Friday morning.

26-year-old Jorge Enrique Trujillo was taken into custody as he was crossing the border into Calexico. Trujillo is suspected of being Calexico’s wall Bandit. Police say the Bandit bore holes into the walls of local businesses in order to burglar the establishments. At the time of his arrest, police found burglary tools in the backpack being carried by the suspect. Law enforcement officials became suspicious of the suspect from a tattoo on his arm. The tattoo had been captured by surveillance cameras taken during at least one of his burglaries.