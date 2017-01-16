Fair Board reappointments

(Governor reappoints two to the Fair Board)…The actions were released over the weekend.

Both of those reappointed to the Fair Board have served since 2006. Cherisse Alford has been vice president of Alford Distributing Company since 1983. Darrel Bostic has been vice president at Black dog Farms since 1994. He was a supervisors at the Mario Saikhon Farming and Agriculture Company from 1990 to 1994 and was an independent crop harvester from 1974 to 1990. Both are residents of El Centro and both are Republicans. Fair Board appointments do not need Senate confirmation