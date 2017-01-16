Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday events

(Celebrating the birth of Martin Luther King Jr.)….The civil rights legend was born on January 19th.

This year the federal holiday was set for Monday January 16th. In Imperial County recognitions began Saturday. The Imperial Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Committee held a Prayer Breakfast at Gobi’s restaurant. Also Saturday, the City of El Centro held a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion on Park Avenue. Monday began with the Calexico Downtown Cleanup holding a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the Calexico Orthopedic Clinic. The Annual I Have A Dream Reenactment was scheduled for 11:00 am Monday on the steps of the El Centro Courthouse on Main Street in El Centro.