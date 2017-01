(El Centro PD investigating a weekend incident)….Details are sketchy.

Officers responded to call in the 500 block of Tangerine at around 8:30 Saturday night. The officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was bleeding. REACH Air Ambulance landed at Stark Field, and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known. His identity has not been released. Because of the holiday, information is not being released.