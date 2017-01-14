Banners 728 Top

Off Road Fatality

Authorities are investigating an off road accident that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Few details have been released but initial reports are that a sand rail was involved in the accident that claimed a life The accident occurred at about 4:20 P.M. Saturday in the desert near Gordons Well north of Interstate 8. The Bureau of Land Management , California Highway Patrol and Imperial County Sheriff's Office were all at the scene. No other information is available at this time. The accident remains under investigation.

