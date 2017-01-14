County Behavioral Health Adds Psychiatrist

The Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Department has a new psychiatrist.

Dr. Manjusha Ilapakurti has joined the staff of the local agency. A native of India , Dr. Ilapakurti received her medical degree from Ghandi Medical College in 2006. She then earned a ology master's degree from Eastern Kentucky University-Richmond in 2010. Dr. Ilapakuti then did research work in cardiology and psychiatry at the University of California , San Diego. In 2016 she completed a residency program in psychiatry at UCSD Veterans Administration Center. During her residency Dr. Ilapakurti concentrated on substance abuse treatment. Dr. Ilipakuti will work in both Youth and Young Adults and the Adult Divisions in Brawley , Calexico and El Centro.

Agency Director Andrea Kuhlen said , " Doctor Ilapakurti's diverse medical and public health experience , as well as her board certification , are an excellent fit for out mission of providing quality care throughout Imperial County. "