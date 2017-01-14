A Change of Command Ceremony will be held at Naval Air Facility El Centro,

In the traditional naval ceremony , leadership of the local base will be transferred from Captain William Doster to Captain Brent Alfonzo. Captain Alfonzo is a native of Poway , California and a 1993 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. Captain Alfonzo is a naval aviator with over 4,100 flite hours in helicopters. He is married and has two children.

Captain Doster has served as the NAF-El Centro Commanding Officer since August of 2014. He will retire after 25 years of service.

The guest speaker for the ceremony will be Rear Admiral Yancy Lindsey , Commander Navy Region Southwest. The ceremony will take place on Friday , January 20, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.