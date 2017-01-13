3-Day Weekend

(Monday is a holiday)…It is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The City of El Centro says in observance of the Holiday, the City Hall will be closed. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17th. The County Board of Supervisors will observe the Holiday on Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol will go into their Maximum Enforcement Period Friday at 6:00 pm. They will continue in the Holiday mode until midnight Monday night. The weekend is a free pass weekend at the Imperial Sand Dune Recreation Area, attracting many off road enthusiasts.