(The 20th Annual Dunes Cleanup)….It is Saturday

. All desert enthusiasts are invited to participate. The event is hosted by the United Desert Gateway. They say the annual cleanup is an important date on any duner’s calendar and it is vital to the sustainability of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. The event not only keeps the dunes clean and open for all to enjoy, but it is fun for the entire family. It is a free pass weekend at the Recreation Area, Friday through Monday, January 16th. Registration sites will open at 8:00 am in both the North and South Dunes areas. The cleanup continues until 11:30 am. Lunch will be served at the main staging area from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The 20th Annual Dunes Cleanup is presented by the United Desert Gateway, Monster Energy Drink, New Gold, Polaris, Kawasaki and the Bureau of Land Management.