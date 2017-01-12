Don't let strangers in your house

(Warning from Calexico Police)…Don’t let anyone in your home with the proper identification.

Police say a man went to a home in Calexico. He told the residents he needed to go into the house to check on their Dish service. The problem was the man did not have any identification, was not dressed as a technician and was not driving a company vehicle. The residents turned him away and called police. The man got away. He is described as a white Caucasian male in his mid 30’s. Police say anyone with any information on the suspect to please call the Calexico police department. They also warned residents to check for proper identification and question anybody who wants to enter your home for any reason.