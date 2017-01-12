Imperial events

(Two days of fun in Imperial)…It starts Friday evening.

The Imperial Market days start at 5:00 pm. It will be held at Imperial and Barioni. The theme this month is Taking Flight. That is appropriate, since the following day is Aviation Day at the County Airport. Market Day features fresh produce, Julian Apple pies, events and more. On Aviation Day there will be free flights for the kids, static displays, vendors, educational material and a lot more, including a 5k run on the airstrip. Aviation Day starts at 9:00 am Saturday and it is free to the public.