(Jason Jackson Preliminary Hearing)…It was held this week at the Superior Court in El Centro.

At the hearing the Judge determined there was enough evidence to bind the defendant over for trial on a felony charge of cruelty to animals. Jackson will be arraigned on the charge January 24th. Trial dates are expected to be set at that time. A horse, later determined to belong to Jackson, was found on his property on February 27, 2016. He was charged with one count of animal cruelty on December 8