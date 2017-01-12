Protest continue in Mexico

(Protests continue south of the border)….The protests are basically against increased gas prices.

They are focused on the government, however, for letting the prices soar. The protests are throughout the country, and sometimes they have turned violent, even fatal. In Mexicali, protestors blocked PEMEX trucks hauling fuel. This kept them from their deliveries and gas stations ran out of fuel. Wednesday at just after 11:00 am protestors took over the Mexican Port of Entry. Law Enforcement in the United States stopped the traffic from entering Mexico at the Downtown Port, and directed the vehicles to the East Port of Entry. Thursday morning there was a large march protesting the gas situation and the government’s lack of action.