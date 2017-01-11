Trout Derby

The 22nd Annual Imperial Valley Junior Trout Fishing Derby is coming.

The County of Imperial , California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Kiwanis Club of El Centro will host the annual event on Saturday , January 21 , 2017 at Sunbeam Lake.This fun event gives kids a chance to enjoy some great wholesome outdoor fun and have an opportunity to catch fish.

The event is free and open to kids 15 and younger. Registration begins at 6:00 A.M. and the fishing runs from 7:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Once the fishing is done there will be prizes awarded for the longest trout in four age groups. Participants must be registered to be eligible for prizes. There is a five fish limit and only one rod per angler. Sunbeam Lake County Park is located on Drew Road in Seeley.