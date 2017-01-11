Spare Tire Full of Drugs

Two people are in custody after U.S. Border Patrol agents found drugs in the spare tire of their pick up truck.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 P.M. yesterday at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City , California. The truck was driven by a30-year old man with a 26-year old woman as a passenger. During pre-primary inspection , a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the truck and it was referred to secondary inspection. An examination of the vehicle led to the discovery of 12 packages hidden in the spare tire. Nine of the packages tested positive for cocaine and three others tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs weighed slightly more than 72 and a half pounds. The cocaine has a street value of over $800,000 and the meth is valued at over $21,000.

The man , a U.S. citizen , the woman , a Mexican citizen , the truck and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.