Southbound traffic

(Mexican Customs promises to help at the Border)…Traffic going south is facing with long lines.

General Services Administration had to close two southbound lanes near Second Street because of construction on the new port. This leaves only one lane for traffic going to Mexicali. Customs officials reportedly told County Supervisor John Renison that they would be opening four inspection lanes during peak hours. But, at the same time, they echoed the recommendation of the GSA, that it would be much more convenient if motorists used the East Port of Entry until construction is finished in Calexico, in mid-June.