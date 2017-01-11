ECRMC implements restrictions

(ECRMC issues Visiting Restrictions)…El Centro Regional Medical Center announced the restrictions Wednesday.

They went into effect immediately. Hospital officials say they are taking steps to prevent the spread of flu to the patients at the Hospital. Visitation is now restricted to one family member per patient and no one under the age of 16. ECRMC is also asking visitors with a cold, cough or fever not to visit patients or accompany them to visit the clinics. Other restrictions; people with flu like symptoms should not accompany loved ones to out patient appointments at ECRMC clinics, or come with them to the emergency room, if at all possible. Anyone with flu like symptoms, whether a patient or a visitor who absolutely needs to come, must wear a mask while at the hospital or any ECRMC facility.