Big Bike ride

( The Biggest charity bike ride of the year is coming)…Only this year, they will be going the other way.

The Imperial Valley Velo Club is hosting the charity event. For the past several years the ride has gone from El Centro to Yuma. This year they will travel from El Centro to Ocotillo. The event will be held February 11, but you can sign up now. Sign-ups are at the Finish Line Pro Bike Shop in El Centro. You buy a number, and you will be provided all the details. The challenge is a 70-mile ride, from El Centro to Ocotillo and back. If you don’t want that challenge you can still ride 13 miles, 20 miles or 46 miles. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert. For more information call 760-427-0440.