Mexicali Mayor cancels

(Mayor cancels visit)…The Mayor of Mexicali will not be attending City Council meeting.

Mayor Gustavo Sanchez Vasquez had been scheduled to appear before the Calexico City Council at their meeting Wednesday evening. The Mayor was to sign a reaffirmed Sister City Agreement with the Calexico officials. The Mayor’s office in Mexicali notified Calexico that Sanchez would not be attending the City Council meeting. The Mayor would remain in Mexicali to address urgent issues in the Capital City. The issues deal with protests over high gas prices, and shortages of gas available to the public. There had been reports Tuesday that Mexicali gas stations had completely run out of gas, resulting in long lines to cross the border and at gas stations in Calexico and Heber. There were reports that gas supplies were slowly getting to the Mexicali gas stations Wednesday, but protests over the high prices throughout Mexico continue.