County responds to Energy Commission Draft Report

(Supervisors agree to submit comments to the California Energy Commission)….The comments are on the Commission’s Draft Plenary Report.

The Renewable Energy Transmission Initiative 2.0 Draft Plenary Report is actually a continuation of a study conducted 7 years ago. In their comments, the county said they agree with much of the draft report. What they were concerned with is the Report’s seeming dependence on out of state resources to meet California objectives. The county says, given the abundant in state energy potential, which the Report accurately identifies, it appears counter intuitive to spend California ratepayer monies to provide benefits to the economies of other states. In the letter to the Commission the County says this seems particularly unwise to the Supervisors, given the fact that residents of disadvantaged communities in Imperial County have, and would likely continue to benefit from the development of local energy facilities. The County also recommends the state work with the Imperial Irrigation District on Transmission projects.