(Special guest at Calexico City Council meeting)….The meeting will be held Wednesday evening.

Attending the meeting will be Mexicali’s new Mayor Gustavo Sanchez Vasquez. The Mayor will not only be returning a recent visit by Calexico City Officials, but he will be participating in a signing ceremony, as well. The ceremony will be the signing of a Sisterhood Agreement. The agreement reaffirms the City of Mexicali and the City of Calexico Sister City. Also at the meeting, the City Council is scheduled to conduct a 2016-17 General Fund Midyear Budget Review and Proposed Budget amendment. The meeting begins at 6:30 pm and will be held in the City Council Chambers at the Calexico City Hall on Heber Avenue.