Dessert's last meeting

(IID Directors Honored)…Special Presentations were made to 3 Directors.

Representatives from Congressman Juan Vargas, State Senator Ben Hueso and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia made presentations to Imperial Irrigation District Directors Steve Benson, Matt Dessert and Norma Sierra Galindo. Benson did not seek a new term in office. Dessert is resigning his seat on January 13th. They were recognized for their service to the IID Board. Galindo was recognized for her work as the past President of the Board. The IID Board later approved resolutions honoring Galindo and Dessert. In His comments, Dessert said this week’s meeting was his last. He said it was very hard leaving the Board. He said he was leaving the IID in good hands, heading in a good direction. He singled out IID General Manager Kevin Kelley as possibly the best GM the IID has ever had. In her comments, Galindo encouraged the farming community to get more involved in the election of IID Directors.