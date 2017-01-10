County protests state decision

(County Board of Supervisors receive a presentation)…It was on Geothermal.

It was from the California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources. Charlene Wardlow, Deputy Northern District, Geothermal Program Manager with the California Department of Conservation and Dan Dudek, District Deputy with the Southern California Department of Conservation made the presentation. They told the Board how the Southern District had been reorganized to allow for better service. They said in the process their El Centro Office would be closed, with services now being provided out of the office in Cypress. This did not sit well with District For Supervisor Ryan Kelley. The Supervisor said the County was working hard to promote Geothermal Development in the County as part of the Salton Sea Restoration Plan. He said closing the El Centro office sends the wrong message to accomplish that goal. Kelley asked that a letter be sent to Sacramento indicating the County was opposed to the closure of the El Centro Office. Later, the Wardlow and Dudek went before the IID Directors with the same presentation, but a shorter version. Imperial Irrigation District General Manager Kevin Kelley told KXO that he would be in contact with the County to discuss the proposed letter, and possibly joining the County’s effort to protest the office closure.