(Vacant House fire looks familiar)…Saturday evening Yuma Fire received the call.

They arrived at the vacant home in the 500 block of South 15th Avenue. They found brush, debris and 2 trees on fire near the vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished. This fire was at the same vacant house where a fire was reported January 4th. Fire investigators have determined both fires were intentionally set. The investigation has been turned over to the Yuma Police Department.