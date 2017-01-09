4-H is going to Mexico

(A 4-H type program is coming to Mexicali)….A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed January 20th.

The Vice-President of UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, Glenda Humiston, and the Secretary of the Mexican Government’s agricultural development program in Baja California, Manuel Valladolid Seamanduras, will sign the MOU at the Secretaria de Fomento Agropecuario in Mexicali. The document lays out a plan for UC Cooperative Extension, the parent organization of 4-H Youth Development, to share resources and expertise to start a program like 4-H in Mexico. The MOU signing will start at 9:30 in the morning in the Ejido Sinaloa. A program demonstration will follow.