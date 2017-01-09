IID Board meeting

(IID Directors to be recognized)….The Board meets Tuesday.

The meeting is open to the public at 1:00 in the afternoon. The Directors will begin the public portion of their meeting with special presentations. The Offices of Congressman Juan Vargas, State Senator Ben Hueso and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will be on hand to recognize outgoing Directors and Past President Norma Sierra Galindo. Board resolutions will also be adopted Honoring Past President Galindo and Director Matt Desert, who will be resigning his seat January 13th. Also on the Action agenda, the Directors will discuss a Pole Relocation agreement with the cities of Indio and La Quinta. The Directors will meet in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.