Supervisor's first full meeting of the year

(Supervisors first full meeting)…The Board meets Tuesday morning.

The meeting starts at 7:00 am. The Board will go into closed session. The Supervisors convene into open session at 9:30 am. New Board Chairman Mike Kelley will announce his Board appointments for 2017. The Board will also discuss comments to be submitted to the California Energy Commission regarding the Renewable Energy Transmission Initiative 2.0 Draft Plenary Report. The Supervisors will consider a new County contest to come up with a Slogan for the County. Esperanza Colio Warren, Manager of the Community and Economic Development, will discuss a $3.4 million Community Development Block Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.