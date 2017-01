(Two vehicle collision)…It was reported at 9:14 Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision was at Highway 111 and Heber Road, in the northbound lanes. They say a Big Rig collided with a white Toyota. Injuries were reported and the Gold Cross Ambulance serve was dispatched. The extent of those injuries is not known. The CHP is continuing to investigate the collision, and details are not yet available.