Assemblyman Receives National Science Recognition

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has been named The Union of Concerned Scientist' " Got Science Champion."

The Union of Concerned Scientists ( UCS ) is a national organization that brings together a coalition of scientists and engineers to seek scientific solutions to climate change. The local Assemblyman was honored for his work in 2016 as.." a champion of science and an advocate for strong action on climate change." The UCS western states director , Adrienne Alvord , said, " His leadership authoring AB197 and leading the effort to pass SB32 through the Assembly was a tremendous accomplishment in service of the public good."

SB32 and AB197 set a new state emission reduction mandate , while broadening the framework for future climate change policy to emphasize investments into environmentally vulnerable communities. Assemblyman Garcia said, " As California works to achieve climate equity , I will continue to prioritize opportunities for disadvantaged populations that are most affected by pollution." Garcia serves as the chairperson of the Assembly Committee on Jobs , Economic Development and the Economy.