Two earthquakes near Guadalupe Victoria

(They were rocking south of the border)…Two minor earthquakes were recorded Thursday night.

They both hit one right after the other. Both were centered about 7 miles from Guadalupe Victoria, South of Mexicali. The first hit at 10:55 pm Thursday. The US Geological Survey said it was a 3.4 magnitude, later adjusted to a 3.2. The second earthquake, first reported as a magnitude 3.5, hit just seconds later. It was later adjusted to a magnitude 3.3. No damage or injury has been reported from either temblor.