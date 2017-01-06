Banners 728 Top

IID

Googletext

BannersTop

FMplaylist

Two earthquakes near Guadalupe Victoria

(They were rocking south of the border)…Two minor earthquakes were recorded Thursday night.

They both hit one right after the other. Both were centered about 7 miles from Guadalupe Victoria, South of Mexicali. The first hit at 10:55 pm Thursday. The US Geological Survey said it was a 3.4 magnitude, later adjusted to a 3.2. The second earthquake, first reported as a magnitude 3.5, hit just seconds later. It was later adjusted to a magnitude 3.3. No damage or injury has been reported from either temblor.

Local News

Latest News

Health News

Sports News