Rib Cook-Off just weeks away

(26th Annual Rib Cook-Off)…It will be held January 28th at Samaha Park in Holtville.

The event will run from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm, or until the ribs are all gone. Admission is free. Pre-sale sampling tickets will go on sale January 14th. Competing teams will cook up thousands of pounds of Pork Ribs, to be judged by the public and a special group of judges. Traditionally the judges have been members of the Blue Angels Flight Demonstration squadron. Prizes and Awards this year are expected to top $10,000. Old Fashion Ice Cream and other side dishes will also be available. Four bands will be performing throughout the event. The Rib Cook-Off is a major fundraiser, hosted by the Holtville Athletic Club, with proceeds going to youth groups around the County. Over 6oo volunteers are working to put together this year’s event.

