Border Patrol rescues 29 year old woman

(Woman rescued)….The rescue was Wednesday night.

Calexico Border Patrol agents received a radio notification from a remote Video Surveillance System operator that an individual had made an illegal entry into the United States by climbing over the International Boundary fence. The camera operator noticed that the person had fallen into the All American Canal and was in distress. El Centro Sector and Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue, or BORSTAR, agents, as well as Imperial County Fire were dispatched to the area to assist in a rescue. Border Patrol agents located the woman struggling to stay afloat in the canal. Agents quickly pulled the woman to safety. The woman was transported to a medical center in Yuma for treatment. She was diagnosed with hypothermia and anxiety. After she was medically cleared, the woman was returned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for processing. The woman, a 29-year-old Mexican National, will be returned to Mexico. In the 2017 fiscal year there have been six reported rescues attributed to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol