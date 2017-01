(Farm Smart Tours)….The 2017 schedule is set.

They say there are 19 dates available in January and February. Every tour includes an indoor presentation on Imperial Valley Agriculture, a tour of the research farm at the UC Desert Research and Extension Center on East Holton Road in Holtville, there is a U Pick garden and big bag of veggies to take home, as well as lunch, ice cream and door prizes. The tours cost $25 per person. For more information on a Farm Smart tour call 760-791-0261.