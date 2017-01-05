(Mother’s and Men Against Gangs Coalition Annual event)…Friday the Coalition hosts the Anti-gang Awareness day and Candlelight

Vigil. It will be held at Brownie’s Diner in Brawley. The event was formed in 2014 by the parents of a young man who lost his life to gang violence and to provide awareness to combat gang violence throughout the County of imperial. The event brings parents, youth, community partners, churches and Educators to help bring awareness and eradicate gang activity by spreading the message, and by standing up a saying there is no room for gangs in the community. The event starts at 5:05 Friday evening. Saturday there will be a 5k walk/run along with a Teddy Bear Drive. Contact Yulil Alonso Garza at 760-791-9125 for more information.