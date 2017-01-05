Carrot Festival right around the corner

(Preparations are underway)…It is the 70th annual Carrot Festival.

It starts February 3 with the Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The Banquet features awarding the Citizen of the Year, and the crowning of the Carrot Festival Carrot Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess. The Banquet and ceremonies are being held at the Imperial Palms Resort, beginning at 6:30. The Cookery contests and a week of events and activities begin Monday, February 6. The Carrot festival Parade is scheduled for Saturday, February 11.