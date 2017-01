(BWB Gymkhana 2017)…It is this Saturday.

The all-day event is being held at KD Danch-Griggs Arena in Brawley. It is part of DK Danch Year end Points Series. Sign up is at 8:00 am. Events start at 9:00 am. Events include Barrel Race, Ribbon Race, Fox & Hound, Modified Butterfly, Keyhole and Poles & Big T. There will be awards in every age group and Team Events. Food and Drinks will be on hand all day courtesy of the famous Sheriff Posse Cooks.