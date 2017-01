(Fire in Yuma)…It was reported late Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived at the scene in the 500 block of South 15th Avenue. They found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a vacant house. The fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished before it could spread through the structure. Nobody was found in the house or on the property, but there was evidence of past trespassing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house had been vacant and boarded up for some time.