Local store not on the list

(Store closures announced)….Macy’s has experienced drooping sales for some time.

That was topped off by poor sales during the Holiday season. Wednesday they announced they would be cutting back by closing some of their stores. They released a list of the 68 stores they plan to close by the end of 2017. The Macy’s at the Imperial Valley Mall in El Centro was not on that list. The closest closure to Imperial Valley is the store in Mission Valley. Store officials indicated more closures may follow, but they did not go into any detail.