Blue Angels are back

(They are back)…The Blue Angels arrived Wednesday afternoon.

As expected the Navies Ace Flight Demonstration team flew into the Naval Air Facility Wednesday afternoon. This marks the 50th year the Blue Angels begin their winter training at NAF. The Team is home based in Pensacola, Florida. They train in Imperial County to take advantage of the mild temperatures and clear skies. The Blue Angels wrap up their training in March. It is marked with a free Air Show at NAF. The Blue Angels Team is made up of Navy and Marine Corps pilots. Their mission is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the US Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.