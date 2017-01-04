Expect Southbound Delays At The Border

Construction work at the Calexico downtown port of entry will cause delays starting next week.

The U.S. General Services Administration ( GSA ) will be performing construction work that will require the closure of two southbound lanes on Imperial Avenue ( State Route 111 ) entering Mexico. The lane closure will occur about 200 feet south of the intersection of Second Street and Imperial Avenue. On Monday , January 9, 2017 at 4:00 A.M. the two westernmost lanes will close resulting in only one southbound vehicle lane. All lanes are expected to reopen at about midnight on June 10, 2017. The closure is necessary to allow the GSA to complete essential work at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry ( downtown ). Travelers are advised that they can avoid southbound delays at the downtown port by using the Calexico East Port of Entry through State Route - 7. The East Port hours of operation for southbound traffic are 6:00 A.M. to Midnight daily.