Influenza is here

(State Health Department urging influenza vaccinations)…They say influenza cases are widespread in California.

The California Department of Public Health says influenza is increasing in the state and has reached widespread levels. Areas with the most influenza activity include Northern California, Central California and the Bay Area. Since the start of the Influenza season in California, the State Public Health Department has received reports of 3 influenza deaths and 29 severe influenza cases resulting in admission to the intensive care unit in patients 64 years old and younger. They strongly suggest anyone who does not have influenza, get vaccinated as soon as possible. For more information on influenza go to the CDPH influenza web page. To get a vaccine contact the local Public Health department.