(Another Scam Warning)…It comes from the County Sheriff’s Office.

They say someone is pretending to be Dan Phillips from the Sheriff’s Office. It is an old scam. The person is calling residents advising that they have a warrant for their arrest. Callers are being told they have to pay a fine to clear up the warrant. They are requested to obtain a pre-paid credit card and provide the numbers on it. Sometimes the caller will leave a message asking you call the Sheriff’s office at 442-200-8467 ext. #2. The recorded prompts sound like you have called the Sheriff’s office, however you have not. The Sheriff’s office number is 442-265-2021. They say Law Enforcement agencies will never ask for payment on a warrant over the phone, and they will never ask for personal information. Anyone receiving a scam call should report it as a crime. Residents are reminded to never give or confirm personal information, such as home address, phone numbers, email address, driver’s license, social security number, birth date, birth place, school name, or student I.D. number.