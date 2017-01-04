Annual Justin Lofton Charity event

(7th Annual Charity event)..It is the Justin Lofton Charity event.

This year it will be a two-day event. The Charity Golf Tournament Auction, Dinner and Dance will be held on Friday January 20th. It will feature Country Music Artist Tim Dugger. It will be held at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley. On Saturday, the following day, will be the 7th Annual Justin Lofton Charity Golf Tournament. That will be held at the Del Rio Country Club. A portion of the proceeds of the two-day event will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Imperial Valley. For more information go to justinloftonfoundation.org.