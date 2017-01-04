New shaking

The Brawley swarm may be over)…Over 250 earthquakes rattled Brawley residents.

The swarm started New Year’s Eve and continued into the New Year. The Brawley swarm may or may not be over, but the shaking in the northend continues. The US Geological Survey reports 11 micro quakes 5-6 miles North of Westmorland. They were recorded overnight. They may not have been felt. The micro-quakes were all at a magnitude under 2. A minor earthquake was recorded at 10:48 Tuesday night. The Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded 6 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, 17 miles South/Southwest of Salton City. No damage or injury has been reported.