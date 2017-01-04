State Tax Season underway

(Tis a new season)…Holiday Season has ended.

Now it is Tax Season. The California Franchise Tax Board has started accepting state tax returns. The filing season has been extended to April 18, instead of the dreaded April 15th deadline to file. The 3-day extension is because of a federal Holiday this year. The Tax Board is encouraging taxpayers to take advantage of the agency’s online services and take extra steps to protect themselves and their refunds. Taxpayers should also know the sales and use tax rate dropped in California one-quarter of 1 percent this year, from 7.50 percent to 7.25 percent. The lower tax rate is the result of the partial expiration of Proposition 30. The State Tax forms also allow for the contribution of part or all of a tax refund to a special Salton Sea Restoration Fund.