ID Theft Suspect Deported From Mexico

An El Centro man charged with identity theft has been deported from Mexico.

Jose Roberto Rodriguez , 31 , skipped bail and fled to Mexico after facing multiple charges that include identity theft involving ten or more victims , forgery , access card fraud and possession of stolen property. The charges are included in a criminal complaint filed by the El Centro Police Department. Rodriguez is also a suspect in a criminal investigation by the Imperial County Sheriff's Office for similar charges.

Rodriguez was turned over to U.S. authorities on December 29, 2016 after El Centro Police Department , U.S. Border Patrol , U.S. Customs and the Imperial County Sheriff's Office worked in collaboration with Mexican Liaison authorities , PGJBC and INM officers in Mexicali , Baja Califoirnia , Mexico. Rodriguez was booked into Imperial County Jail with bail set at $25,000.