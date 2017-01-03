Blues Arrive Wednesday

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team , the Blue Angels , are scheduled to return to Naval Air Facility El Centro Wednesday , January 4 , 2017.

The team is expected to arrive at the Imperial Valley base at about 1:30 P.M. for their winter training prior to the 2017 show season. This year marks the 50th year the team has spent the winter months in the Imperial Valley to take advantage of the mild temperatures and clear skies. The winter training will culminate with the annual NAF El Centro Blue Angels Air Show in March.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. T