Long traffic lines result in Air Alert

(High levels of PM 2.5)….They were reported Tuesday morning in Calexico.

Long lines in the vehicle lanes crossing the Border are being blamed. PM 2.5 is a finite particulate matter created in part by vehicle emissions. A two-hour line was reported during the early morning hours. At 8:00 Tuesday morning the Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert for the Ethel Street monitoring station in Calexico, due to the high levels of PM 2.5. Air Quality was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. By late Tuesday morning the levels had lowered. At last report, Air Quality in Calexico was listed as Moderate.