(Governor submits his nomination for State Attorney General)….Governor Brown has nominated U.S. Congressman Xavier Becerra.

If approved, Becerra would fill the vacancy left by Kamala Harris, who resigned the position following her election to the State Senate. 58-year-old Becerra is a native of Los Angeles. He has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1992. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the state Assembly and Senate. They have 90 days to act.